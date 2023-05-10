Au Train floods after water levels at Forest Lake Dam increase

By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forest Lake Dam in Au Train Township has seen a significant increase of its water level, leading to flooding in surrounding property and homes.

On Monday, the Forest Lake Dam in Au Train Township was at its peak level of 6.82 feet. By Wednesday, it was down to 6.01 feet. The water level is slowly receding.

Au Train Township Supervisor Michelle Doucette says it is vital for people to self-report if they have any flood damage at all, even if it is small.

“It is important that all of our residents who have any sort of flood damage or flooding on their property call 211 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to report this damage,” said Doucette.

There are bacteria test kits for water available with any Au Train Township board member and at the Au Train Township Hall. Tests are $20 per sample and instructions are included.

To report damages, call 211 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. or self-report with this online survey.

