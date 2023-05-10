Annual ‘Dirt Ball’ event to clean up and open NTN trails

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dirt Ball is a gathering to fix up and open the Marquette Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN).

The Dirt Ball is always held on the first weekend of the summer. They will be resurfacing the balance bike track at the South Trail Head, adding some foliage and rock work to keep river water at bay, smoothing out surfaces, and adding some rock work to the trails.

NTN program coordinator Sarah Hagerl says people are excited to get back out on the trails.

“Believe it or not we’ve had a ton of people already out on the trails putting in a lot of work. Dirt Ball is an extension of that work, but also a celebration of getting that done so we can ride and run and enjoy the trails,” said Hagerl.

The workday will start at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. with a fun ride, run or hike, and an evening social and silent auction at Blackrocks Brewery. To view the silent auction or bid, click here.

There will be tools provided, but organizers also encourage participants to bring their own if possible.

