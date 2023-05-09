Zonta of Marquette to host annual Honor a Woman event
Join them for a night of honoring women in the community plus door prizes and more
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Honor a Woman” event is a night of celebrating the amazing women in our community. Women that made contributions through sacrifice, strength, perseverance, wisdom, support, love and grace.
Lucille Contois, the Zonta President, and Alex Eisenberger, a Zonta Member, join Pavlina Osta in studio to discuss what you can expect.
The event is Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm.
It will be at Barrel and Beam in Marquette, you can purchase tickets here.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.