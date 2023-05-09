Zonta of Marquette to host annual Honor a Woman event

Join them for a night of honoring women in the community plus door prizes and more
By Pavlina Osta
Published: May. 9, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Honor a Woman” event is a night of celebrating the amazing women in our community. Women that made contributions through sacrifice, strength, perseverance, wisdom, support, love and grace.

Lucille Contois, the Zonta President, and Alex Eisenberger, a Zonta Member, join Pavlina Osta in studio to discuss what you can expect.

The event is Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm.

It will be at Barrel and Beam in Marquette, you can purchase tickets here.

