Surprise spring-up of showers, thunderstorms as warming continues

By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

High pressure over the Canadian Shield slowly relinquishes its hold over Upper Michigan Tuesday night, resulting in skies going from mostly clear to mostly cloudy, especially over the western half of the region with a scattered pop-up of rain showers and thunderstorms. The Northern Plains system responsible for the showery change spreads rain and thunderstorms to the eastern counties by Wednesday’s end.

Warm air ridging continues undisturbed over the U.P. through Friday, with fewer coverage of rain and thunderstorms as high pressure rebuilds over the region.

Another Northern Plains system spreads rain to Upper Michigan Mother’s Day weekend. Another round of showers comes early next week by way of a Canadian Prairies clipper system that also brings a brief cooling trend to the region for mid-May.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with few rain showers, isolated thunderstorms over the western half of Upper Michigan, plus a.m. patchy dense fog; mostly clear east until rain showers move in Wednesday morning; southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s (coolest interior east)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms; warmer

>Highs: 60s/70

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; continued warm

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain spreading west to east late; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday, Mother’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers; cooler

>Highs: 60

Monday: Partly cloudy with rain showers late; mild and breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; cooler and breezy

