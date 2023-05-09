Search continues a year later for missing Palmer woman

PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Exactly one year later, the search continues for a Palmer woman who went missing from a group home.

Last year, on the evening of May 9, 65-year-old Helen Kontio was reported missing by Marigold Adult Foster Care Owner and Operator Kathleen Conklin. Kontio has cognitive impairments that made her mostly non-verbal.

Kontio was last seen at a park bench near the facility on M-35. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 195 pounds, with hazel eyes and dark blonde hair that is graying.

Conklin says not knowing what happened to Kontio haunts her.

“I think the closure would give us peace because not knowing where she is, what happened to her, does someone have her, did someone hurt her,” Kontio said. “I think that is what keeps you up at night and gives you the nightmares.”

If you have any information, you can contact the Michigan State Police Negaunee post at (906) 475-1131 or (906) 475-1145.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.