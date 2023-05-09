Perfect spring day then more rain chances
Surface high pressure moves in today keeping skies mostly clear. However, isolated showers could pop up along lake breezes. The pattern will remain above average with an upper-level ridge overhead in the jetstream. Chances for showers and thundershowers persist this week. Then, a better likelihood of rain is expected into the weekend as a trough swings through.
Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers west
>Highs: 50s to low 60s along shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland, low 70s along the Wisconsin state line
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, 50s to 60s along shorelines
Thursday: Warmer and mostly sunny with isolated showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along shorelines
Friday: Partly cloudy with late-day showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the south
>Highs: Upper 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain
>Highs: Low to mid 60s
