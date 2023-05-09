Perfect spring day then more rain chances

Rain chances increase later in the week.
By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Surface high pressure moves in today keeping skies mostly clear. However, isolated showers could pop up along lake breezes. The pattern will remain above average with an upper-level ridge overhead in the jetstream. Chances for showers and thundershowers persist this week. Then, a better likelihood of rain is expected into the weekend as a trough swings through.

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers west

>Highs: 50s to low 60s along shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland, low 70s along the Wisconsin state line

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, 50s to 60s along shorelines

Thursday: Warmer and mostly sunny with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy with late-day showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the south

>Highs: Upper 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

