Northern Michigan University provides overview of summer construction projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the winter semester is over, Northern Michigan University is working to complete some projects over the summer.

NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall says there are four main projects.

“Our biggest projects are here at the Jacobetti Center, the big renovation for this building, we have the Wellbeing Center which is a new facility for our mental and physical health, the BEAR Center which is our autism clinic that services the community and then finally the Berry Events Center,” Hall said.

The $28.6 million Jacobetti Complex renovation is expected to be finished before the fall semester, with new labs and a new welding facility.

“Here at the Jacobetti Complex people will notice a new front to the building, it is an amazing improvement to what is here,” Hall said. “The building is also a little smaller. We are reducing the footprint by around 40,000 square feet.”

Hall says the Wellbeing Center will open at the end of June so staff can get acclimated to the new space. The building is on Lincoln Avenue next to the Northern Light’s Dining facility.

“That facility is bringing together our health center, which is our physical health, our doctors, our clinics,” Hall said. “It is also bringing together our counselors for mental health. In one facility, our students can go and receive services for both.”

Renovations to the cooling system at the Berry Events Center are expected to be finished before hockey season.

“The Berry Events Center right now is a big sandbox,” Hall said. “They cut out all the cement, removed all of the cooling in the floor and are getting ready to put that back in. A whole new system that is all upgraded, and it is new technology.”

NMU’s Behavior Education Assessment and Research (BEAR) Center moved to a new location in January next to Rice Paddy on Presque Isle Avenue, but the finishing touches are still being completed. Hall says there are a few improvements.

“More space that is designed for that sort of service,” Hall said. “It is a growing program for us and our students both undergrad and graduate. It is going to be a great opportunity for our students to learn and grow and help members of the community.”

Hall says the university will hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies for each of the projects during the fall semester.

