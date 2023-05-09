No injuries reported in overnight garage fire in Dickinson County

No injuries were reported in a Monday night garage fire in Breitung Township.
No injuries were reported in a Monday night garage fire in Breitung Township.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Breitung Township Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire at Lakeview Drive around 10:45 p.m. CT, according to the Incident Commander.

Upon arrival, initial fire crews observed heavy smoke throughout the house but concentrated in an attached garage. After making entry to the garage door, the Incident Commander said there were heavy flames on the back wall.

The first engine stretched attack lines to the main door of the garage and performed an initial knockdown. After the initial attack, overhaul crews were able to search and extinguish the rest of the fire and ventilate the house and garage.

All occupants made it out of the house. No injuries were reported. There were several pets in the house, including cats, bunnies, and chickens. Firefighters were able to rescue three bunnies. The condition of the other animals is unknown.

The Incident Commander said about a quarter of the garage sustained heavy fire damage. There was minor smoke damage to the remainder of the house. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Billerud Paper Mill
Escanaba Billerud Mill resumes operations after idle for blastomycosis investigation
Photo of vandalized Larry Leonarduzzi Memorial
Memorial for Iron County Road Commission worker who died after being hit by car vandalized
Crews will repair areas of US-45 over the east branch of the Ontonagon River, M-64 over the...
MDOT announces UP summer road repair plans

Latest News

Robert Pirkola (left) sits with his mock client, Aaron Yonke (right) during a mock jury trial.
Mock jury trial educates Kingsford High students on courtroom functions
According to rally participants, BCBS customers all over Michigan were sharing in the march...
Michigan Blue Cross Blue Shield customers rally for change
A construction worker uses a lift to work on the exterior of the Jacobetti Complex.
Northern Michigan University provides overview of summer construction projects
Construction on M-35 is expected to start around June 5
M-35 construction in Gwinn begins in June