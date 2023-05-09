No injuries reported in overnight garage fire in Dickinson County

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Breitung Township Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire at Lakeview Drive around 10:45 p.m. CT, according to the Incident Commander.

Upon arrival, initial fire crews observed heavy smoke throughout the house but concentrated in an attached garage. After making entry to the garage door, the Incident Commander said there were heavy flames on the back wall.

The first engine stretched attack lines to the main door of the garage and performed an initial knockdown. After the initial attack, overhaul crews were able to search and extinguish the rest of the fire and ventilate the house and garage.

All occupants made it out of the house. No injuries were reported. There were several pets in the house, including cats, bunnies, and chickens. Firefighters were able to rescue three bunnies. The condition of the other animals is unknown.

The Incident Commander said about a quarter of the garage sustained heavy fire damage. There was minor smoke damage to the remainder of the house. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

