Mock jury trial educates Kingsford High students on courtroom functions

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - High school students in Dickinson County experienced first-hand how a courtroom functions.

Dickinson County prosecutors and defense attorneys put together a mock trial for students.

Six selected student jurors return with a verdict of “guilty” in a mock DWI trial against their social studies teacher, Aaron Yonke. He teaches “Law and You” plus “Civics.”

“We talk about the basics of our government,” Yonke said. “We’ve focused on the Judicial Branch, but from a top-down approach from the federal government. In our ‘Law and You’ class, we focus more on local government, like the mock trial today.”

Students watched local government officials including Circuit Court Judge Chris Ninomiya, Prosecuting Attorney Kristin Kass, and Defense Attorney Robert Pirkola play out a courtroom simulation. Pirkola and Kass worked with Yonke to create the mock trial.

“A lot of times [being inside the courtroom] it is a lot more raw, emotional, and real,” Pirkola said.

Pirkola said he has presented to Yonke’s law students before, but this is the first time they have been able to do a mock trial. Students looking to pursue a career in public service saw a different side of the U.S. judicial system than they are used to.

“I know that a lot of law enforcement is engaging with the court system and the law. However, I have only seen it on TV shows. This helped engage me on what it is really like,” said Trent Maki, Kingsford High School senior.

Maki will attend NMU with hopes of becoming a police officer.

Pirkola said the interactions in the mock trial are much different than you may see on tv.

“It is usually much less exciting than any given episode of Law & Order. People usually aren’t jumping out of their seat to object, and there typically isn’t late breaking news,” Pirkola said.

Yonke said he wants his students to grow up to become contributing members of society and engage in the government when called to vote or serve on a jury.

