Mock jury trial educates Kingsford High students on courtroom functions

Robert Pirkola (left) sits with his mock client, Aaron Yonke (right) during a mock jury trial.
Robert Pirkola (left) sits with his mock client, Aaron Yonke (right) during a mock jury trial.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - High school students in Dickinson County experienced first-hand how a courtroom functions.

Dickinson County prosecutors and defense attorneys put together a mock trial for students.

Six selected student jurors return with a verdict of “guilty” in a mock DWI trial against their social studies teacher, Aaron Yonke. He teaches “Law and You” plus “Civics.”

“We talk about the basics of our government,” Yonke said. “We’ve focused on the Judicial Branch, but from a top-down approach from the federal government. In our ‘Law and You’ class, we focus more on local government, like the mock trial today.”

Students watched local government officials including Circuit Court Judge Chris Ninomiya, Prosecuting Attorney Kristin Kass, and Defense Attorney Robert Pirkola play out a courtroom simulation. Pirkola and Kass worked with Yonke to create the mock trial.

“A lot of times [being inside the courtroom] it is a lot more raw, emotional, and real,” Pirkola said.

Pirkola said he has presented to Yonke’s law students before, but this is the first time they have been able to do a mock trial. Students looking to pursue a career in public service saw a different side of the U.S. judicial system than they are used to.

“I know that a lot of law enforcement is engaging with the court system and the law. However, I have only seen it on TV shows. This helped engage me on what it is really like,” said Trent Maki, Kingsford High School senior.

Maki will attend NMU with hopes of becoming a police officer.

Pirkola said the interactions in the mock trial are much different than you may see on tv.

“It is usually much less exciting than any given episode of Law & Order. People usually aren’t jumping out of their seat to object, and there typically isn’t late breaking news,” Pirkola said.

Yonke said he wants his students to grow up to become contributing members of society and engage in the government when called to vote or serve on a jury.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Billerud Paper Mill
Escanaba Billerud Mill resumes operations after idle for blastomycosis investigation
Photo of vandalized Larry Leonarduzzi Memorial
Memorial for Iron County Road Commission worker who died after being hit by car vandalized
Crews will repair areas of US-45 over the east branch of the Ontonagon River, M-64 over the...
MDOT announces UP summer road repair plans

Latest News

No injuries were reported in a Monday night garage fire in Breitung Township.
No injuries reported in overnight garage fire in Dickinson County
According to rally participants, BCBS customers all over Michigan were sharing in the march...
Michigan Blue Cross Blue Shield customers rally for change
A construction worker uses a lift to work on the exterior of the Jacobetti Complex.
Northern Michigan University provides overview of summer construction projects
Construction on M-35 is expected to start around June 5
M-35 construction in Gwinn begins in June