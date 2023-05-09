Meet the new Executive Director for Trillium House in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trillium House in Marquette has a new Executive Director.

Melissa Cavill has an extensive background in marketing, sales, nursing and palliative care. The next step in her professional career is serving as the new Executive Director for the Trillium House.

“I learned how much we need a place like Trillium House in our community, and when this position came open, I just got really excited about it,” said Melissa Cavill, Trillium House Executive Director.

Cavill will oversee operations, development and community outreach for Trillium House.

Trillium first opened in 2018 and serves individuals and families who need additional support while receiving hospice services and respite care but are unable to remain in their homes.

“I’m actually very excited about the opportunities here at Trillium, I think that one of my first orders of business is going to be to get out into the community and start educating everybody about all the different types of care that you can receive here.”

While she’s only been in the role for about a week members of the Board of Directors for Trillium House say Cavill’s passion for hospice has been clear from the start.

“It’s obvious now, she has the same love for what we’re doing here and fits in perfectly and she brings a wealth of background information, diversity, all the aspects that just add to strengthen our organization,” said Roger Bentlage, Trillium House Vice President.

Cavill says she’s looking forward to continuing to provide the care Trillium is known for while engaging supporters and donors.

“Ideally to begin with, I would like to make sure that our rooms are full and that our supporters are aware of the good work that we’re doing here and that we’re able to get out into our community and make sure that everybody knows that the money that they donate is going to a really good cause here.”

To inquire about care options, request an application for care, or inquire about volunteer opportunities, contact info@trilliumhouse.org or call (906) 264-5026. Those interested in making a financial or material donation to support those in need of care are encouraged to visit www.trilliumhouse.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.