M-35 construction in Gwinn begins in June

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn residents should prepare for construction this summer.

M-35 will be under construction east of Peter Nordeen Park to Larry’s Supermarket. Forsyth Township will replace all the sewer and water lines along that route and will add a new sidewalk. MDOT will also replace the stormwater system and redo that portion of the road. According to Forsyth Township’s supervisor, Joe Boogren, the Marquette County Road Commission and Forsyth Township are crushing, shaping, and laying pavement on Southgate Dr., which will be the detour route while M-35 is under construction.

Boogren says this project is long overdue.

“It gets a lot of traffic, [both] business and local,” said Boogren. “It’s in very bad shape. The residents, I know, will be smiling when that project’s done.”

The entire project is expected to cost $4.4 million. Southgate Dr. is projected to be completed in two to three weeks. The M-35 project is expected to begin around June 5 and could continue until this fall.

