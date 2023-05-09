Ishpeming Senior Center adds Bingo to regular programming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Senior Center is staying busy this spring and summer.

Located on Greenwood Street in Ishpeming, the facility is a 501c3 non-profit that’s funded by the Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging.

It serves seniors in Ishpeming and townships on the west end of Marquette County.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by Tuesday for a look ahead at what’s to come this summer and the services currently being offered.

From monthly brunch and lunch to events and legal services, the offerings at the senior center are free to the community.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Ashely Roberts of the Ishpeming Senior Center about services and events.

Volunteer Kendra Anderson teaches an art workshop every second and fourth Friday of the month from noon to 2:00 p.m.

The Ishpeming Senior Center also just received its Bingo license and will be hosting Bingo night on the first Friday of every month.

Events and programs at the Ishpeming Senior Center to look forward to this summer.

You can find the full schedule of events, programs, and services offered at the Ishpeming Senior Center at www.gicoaseniors.org.

