How to make homemade cavatelli pasta

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Strega Nonna, Marquette County’s newest Italian restaurant, is shaking up the way Yoopers dine.

The restaurant offers family-style dining, in addition to a la carte options.

Plus, the colorful restaurant/bar lounge frequently hosts a number of events and parties.

More on that, and how to make egg-free homemade pasta (no fancy restaurant equipment required) on Upper Michigan Today.

Owner/Chef Rachael Grossman says the family-style dining has been received really well, and that the restaurant is often filled up.

Upper Michigan Today first featured Grossman in January when Strega Nonna was under construction. She then told Tia and Elizabeth that her goal with the new restaurant is to bring unique flavors to the Negaunee area.

Strega Nonna is hosting “Arabian Nights” May 18-20 to introduce Yoopers to new dishes. Staff member Nehan Elramly says the menu is reminiscent of her childhood.

You can make a reservation for dinner for one of the three nights at strega.fun.

Expect regular live music, events, and parties at Strega Nonna Italian restaurant.

Now, time to get your hands dirty!

Making pasta at home shouldn’t be hard. It doesn’t require any equipment, but it does need some intuition.

Grossman shares a base recipe for pasta but says the exact amount of water and/or flour varies depending on humidity.

The suggested recipe calls for:

3/4 C. semolina flour (plus extra for dusting pans)

1/2 C. all-purpose flour (plus extra for kneading and rolling)

1/2 C. boiling water

1 TBSP olive oil.

The dough should have the consistency of Play-Doh. The dough is right when it’s not too wet and not too dry. Too much flour will make the dough crumbly, while too little flower makes the dough too sticky.

Mix semolina and AP flour together in a large bowl. Make a well in the center. Pour in boiling water and olive oil into the center of the bowl and incorporate into the flour. Add more water if too dry, and add more flour if too wet. Knead dough on the table until incorporated.

Wrap it with plastic and let it rest for about thirty minutes.

How to make eggless pasta dough.

Working in small batches, roll out the dough into long snakes, about 1/2 cm in diameter. Cut the snakes into uniform pieces, about 2 cm long.

Roll into cavatelli shapes by pressing with your thumb and boil right away for about 1-3 minutes, or until the pasta floats to the top of the pot.

Eat right away and serve with your favorite pasta sauce!

If making ahead for later, freeze pasta by first laying it out on a floured tray before storing the pasta in a bag.

How to cook and store your homemade pasta.

