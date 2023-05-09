Rockland veteran outreach event sees successful turnout

ROCKLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, The Rockland Legion Post 92 and U.P. Together with Veterans coordinated its first ever free veteran outreach event at Rockland Post.

Organizers said the main goal of this event is to bring accurate information to veterans about veteran support services. Post-92 Commander former Colonel Howard Seid said this event featured multiple vendors and activities.

“With all this information we’re giving away gas cards to everybody that comes, so nothing is coming out of their pocket,” said Seid. “Our auxiliary post 92 auxiliaries are serving soup and sandwiches all day for free.”

The retired pilot said Post 92 also gave out $50 and $100 food cards while also signing eligible veterans up for food card programs.

Seid expressed that they are the fourth county in the U.P. to host an event like this. He also says this educates veterans on the benefits they could be receiving.

“This isn’t a charity that’s what I always tell them you earned it, whether it was World War II, Korea, Vietnam, whatever, you earned it,” said Seid. “We basically are trying to get what they deserve and by getting the right information we can help them get what they deserved and earned many years ago.”

Veteran Ron Howard went on to say that he felt this event is important because it brings necessary information to other veterans.

“The vet needs to know what the basic benefits are, many of them don’t. There are prescription services, medical services, and a variety of things,” said Howard.

Howard also says not enough veterans are signed up with the VA and they need to be involved to know what is going on.

