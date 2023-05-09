Rockland veteran outreach event sees successful turnout

The main goal of this event is to bring accurate information to veterans about veteran support services.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, The Rockland Legion Post 92 and U.P. Together with Veterans coordinated its first ever free veteran outreach event at Rockland Post.

Organizers said the main goal of this event is to bring accurate information to veterans about veteran support services. Post-92 Commander former Colonel Howard Seid said this event featured multiple vendors and activities.

“With all this information we’re giving away gas cards to everybody that comes, so nothing is coming out of their pocket,” said Seid. “Our auxiliary post 92 auxiliaries are serving soup and sandwiches all day for free.”

The retired pilot said Post 92 also gave out $50 and $100 food cards while also signing eligible veterans up for food card programs.

Seid expressed that they are the fourth county in the U.P. to host an event like this. He also says this educates veterans on the benefits they could be receiving.

“This isn’t a charity that’s what I always tell them you earned it, whether it was World War II, Korea, Vietnam, whatever, you earned it,” said Seid. “We basically are trying to get what they deserve and by getting the right information we can help them get what they deserved and earned many years ago.”

Veteran Ron Howard went on to say that he felt this event is important because it brings necessary information to other veterans.

“The vet needs to know what the basic benefits are, many of them don’t. There are prescription services, medical services, and a variety of things,” said Howard.

Howard also says not enough veterans are signed up with the VA and they need to be involved to know what is going on.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Billerud Paper Mill
Escanaba Billerud Mill resumes operations after idle for blastomycosis investigation
Photo of vandalized Larry Leonarduzzi Memorial
Memorial for Iron County Road Commission worker who died after being hit by car vandalized
Crews will repair areas of US-45 over the east branch of the Ontonagon River, M-64 over the...
MDOT announces UP summer road repair plans

Latest News

The KCRC says that an enclosure partially constructed is encroaching on the right of way on...
KCRC, Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Restaurant agree to work towards agreement in ongoing encroachment dispute
First-ever Rockland veteran outreach event sees successful turnout
Rockland veteran outreach event sees successful turnout
Mock jury trial educates Kingsford High students on courtroom functions
Mock jury trial educates Kingsford High students on courtroom functions
Meet the new Executive Director for Trillium House in Marquette
Meet the new Executive Director for Trillium House in Marquette