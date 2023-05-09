Dancing With Our Stars’ Team LaCombe/Morrison to host Happy Hour for Hospice

Join the team in raising money for the UP Hospice Foundation on May 11
Andrew LaCombe and Meagen Morrison rehearse a dance number.
Andrew LaCombe and Meagen Morrison rehearse a dance number.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dancing With Our Stars is just under two weeks away. Rehearsals and fundraising efforts continue for the eight teams.

Andrew LaCombe and Meagen Morrison join Tia Trudgeon and Caden Meines on Upper Michigan Today to share an update on the process.

Andrew LaCombe and Meagen Morrison share an update on their rehearsal process for Dancing With Our Stars.

The duo is hosting a fundraising event on Thursday, May 11 at the Courtyards Bar in South Marquette.

Happy Hour for Hospice is happening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a number of items up for silent auction.

Team LaCombe/Morrison is fundraising for Dancing With Our Stars through Happy Hour for Hospice.

Dancing With Our Stars takes place at Kaufman Auditorium on March 24 and March 25.

You can vote for your favorite team and purchase tickets to the event at dwos.uphomehealth.org.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Billerud Paper Mill
Escanaba Billerud Mill resumes operations after idle for blastomycosis investigation
Photo of vandalized Larry Leonarduzzi Memorial
Memorial for Iron County Road Commission worker who died after being hit by car vandalized
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Crews will repair areas of US-45 over the east branch of the Ontonagon River, M-64 over the...
MDOT announces UP summer road repair plans

Latest News

Details of a Dancing With Our Stars fundraiser.
Dancing With Our Stars - Team LaCombe/Morrison
Andrew LaCombe and Meagen Morrison rehearse a dance number.
Dancing With Our Stars - Team LaCombe/Morrison
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Photo courtesy: City of Marquette
Marquette City Commission approves 601 S Lakeshore Blvd hotel development