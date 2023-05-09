Dancing With Our Stars’ Team LaCombe/Morrison to host Happy Hour for Hospice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dancing With Our Stars is just under two weeks away. Rehearsals and fundraising efforts continue for the eight teams.

Andrew LaCombe and Meagen Morrison join Tia Trudgeon and Caden Meines on Upper Michigan Today to share an update on the process.

Andrew LaCombe and Meagen Morrison share an update on their rehearsal process for Dancing With Our Stars.

The duo is hosting a fundraising event on Thursday, May 11 at the Courtyards Bar in South Marquette.

Happy Hour for Hospice is happening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a number of items up for silent auction.

Team LaCombe/Morrison is fundraising for Dancing With Our Stars through Happy Hour for Hospice.

Dancing With Our Stars takes place at Kaufman Auditorium on March 24 and March 25.

You can vote for your favorite team and purchase tickets to the event at dwos.uphomehealth.org.

