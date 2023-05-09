Campfire Coffee celebrates two years of business

Campfire Coffee's second anniversary celebration
Campfire Coffee's second anniversary celebration(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 9, 2023
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. coffee shop is celebrating a milestone this week.

Campfire Coffee’s second anniversary will be this Saturday, May 13. To celebrate, the coffee shop will host a celebration this weekend. There will be live music, free goodies, and deals all day. The shop will also have exclusive deals on coffee and merchandise all week.

Campfire Coffee says it’s thankful for its customers who made this milestone possible.

“I just want to thank everybody for the time that they have given to check out Campfire Coffee and the repeat friends we’ve made,” said Ryan Nummela, Campfire Coffee owner. “If you haven’t checked us out, come sit around the campfire. There’s always room for you.”

Campfire Coffee’s second-anniversary celebration will be this Saturday, May 13, all day at Campfire Coffee.

