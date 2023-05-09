Barrel + Beam to host Guest Chef Pop-Up Dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. brewery is bringing a taste of the Caribbean to Marquette.

Barrel + Beam will host its first Guest Chef Pop-Up Dinner. Tickets will include a three-course, plated meal prepared by the Vegans of the Caribbean.

Vegans of the Caribbean create plant-based dishes rooted in the cultures of Jamaica, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The menu will include a vegetable curry soup, jerk jackfruit wraps and tembleque, which is a Puerto Rican coconut pudding.

Barrel + Beam and Vegans of the Caribbean say the event will be an opportunity for people to try something they’ve never had before.

“It’ll open your world up to something new,” said Kwayne Johnson, Vegans of the Caribbean co-owner and chef. “It’ll show you some things that you haven’t seen before and hopefully you’ll enjoy yourself.”

“I don’t want to cook stuff that I’m not an expert at,” said Alex Palzewicz, Barrel + Beam manager and head of the kitchen. “So, bringing folks in who have that knowledge, who have that experience, gives me a chance to expand my own palate and gives that opportunity to the community, too.”

The Guest Chef Pop-Up Dinner will be this Friday, May 12 at Barrel + Beam from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available here.

