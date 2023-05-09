Barrel + Beam to host Guest Chef Pop-Up Dinner

Barrel + Beam
Barrel + Beam(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. brewery is bringing a taste of the Caribbean to Marquette.

Barrel + Beam will host its first Guest Chef Pop-Up Dinner. Tickets will include a three-course, plated meal prepared by the Vegans of the Caribbean.

Vegans of the Caribbean create plant-based dishes rooted in the cultures of Jamaica, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The menu will include a vegetable curry soup, jerk jackfruit wraps and tembleque, which is a Puerto Rican coconut pudding.

Barrel + Beam and Vegans of the Caribbean say the event will be an opportunity for people to try something they’ve never had before.

“It’ll open your world up to something new,” said Kwayne Johnson, Vegans of the Caribbean co-owner and chef. “It’ll show you some things that you haven’t seen before and hopefully you’ll enjoy yourself.”

“I don’t want to cook stuff that I’m not an expert at,” said Alex Palzewicz, Barrel + Beam manager and head of the kitchen. “So, bringing folks in who have that knowledge, who have that experience, gives me a chance to expand my own palate and gives that opportunity to the community, too.”

The Guest Chef Pop-Up Dinner will be this Friday, May 12 at Barrel + Beam from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Billerud Paper Mill
Escanaba Billerud Mill resumes operations after idle for blastomycosis investigation
Photo of vandalized Larry Leonarduzzi Memorial
Memorial for Iron County Road Commission worker who died after being hit by car vandalized
Crews will repair areas of US-45 over the east branch of the Ontonagon River, M-64 over the...
MDOT announces UP summer road repair plans

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.S. Muay Thai sign.
U.S. Muay Thai looking for new space in Marquette
Melissa Cavill, new Executive Director for Trillium House in Marquette
Meet the new Executive Director for Trillium House in Marquette
Scattered rain showers, few thunderstorms as temperatures heat above seasonal Wednesday...
Surprise spring-up of showers, thunderstorms as warming continues