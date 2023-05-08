This week is Teacher Appreciation Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed May 8–12 as Teacher Appreciation Week.

“Teachers help our kids learn and grow into their best selves and are the foundation of a high-quality education from preschool to postsecondary,” said Governor Whitmer. “Every child in Michigan deserves a high-quality public education, and I am proud that my fifth proposed budget includes the highest per-student funding in Michigan history—for the fifth year in a row. The budget will continue our work to support current educators and grow the profession, by funding scholarships, paying student teachers, and supporting retention efforts. During Teacher Appreciation Week, let’s thank the teachers who made a real difference in our lives and work together to help them succeed in the classroom.”

Governor Whitmer’s fifth budget recommendation continues historic public education investments. Her budget includes the highest per-student investment in Michigan history without raising taxes and free breakfast and lunch to all Michigan public school students, making it easier for kids to learn and educators to teach in classrooms.

“Teacher Appreciation Week is a time to honor the dedication and hard work of our educators in helping to grow the minds of Michigan’s children and building a brighter future for our state,” said Paula Herbart, a veteran teacher from Macomb County and president of the Michigan Education Association. “We’re asking Michiganders to remember to thank all the educators they encounter this and every other week for going above and beyond to inspire and support our students.”

According to the Office of Educator Excellence, as of May 2023, more than 91,000 public school teachers are working in Michigan.

