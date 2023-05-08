Tahquamenon Falls State Park prepares for Memorial weekend

WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Tahquamenon Falls State Park is preparing for Memorial Day weekend which is one of the busiest weekends of the year.

“May 15th is when we turn our water system on and open our buildings for the season, so May 15th is that date,” Tahquamenon Falls State Park Manager Kevin Dennis said. “The park is open year-round. We have winter camping and winter facilities and such, but for the main part of the business May 15th is the kickoff.”

Dennis says flooding has caused damage to some park attractions.

“The water is very high. We have one project, for instance, the boat docks here for the boat rentals at the lower falls, we have some maintenance to address with that,” Dennis said. “Right now, they are still underwater with the high water we have had.”

However, Dennis says there are new improvements to the park that will make for a more enjoyable visit. The state park is completing a $2.5 million project to increase amenities at the lower falls.

“We have a new bathroom building coming in at lower falls, and a new gift shop and café coming in at the lower falls, so we are really excited about that and ready to have them both open in the next week or so,” Dennis said.

While the new buildings are set to open soon, construction will continue into the summer.

“The construction in total is slated to be finished at the end of June,” Dennis said. “Mostly there will be a lot of exterior work yet even after we open.”

Dennis reminds anyone who is looking to visit the falls during the weekend of Memorial Day to arrive early to beat the crowds and to purchase a rec pass.

