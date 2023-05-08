Sunny 101.9 named Commercial Radio Station of the Year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. radio station has been recognized for its hard work last year.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters named Sunny 101.9, WKQS-FM as Station of the Year in the Commercial Radio category. The selection comes after the station was recognized with 13 awards in the 2022 Broadcast Excellence Awards. The station swept the Best Newscast category, winning both Best and Merit awards.

MediaBrew Communications says it owes the win to its staff’s dedication to the Marquette community.

“It just happened through a lot of hard work,” said Mark Evans, MediaBrew Communications market manager. “We have a lot of people dedicated to what we do around here, and they’re very committed to what we do. All of our stations, Sunny 101.9 in particular, are very community-minded and very community-active.”

This is the sixth time Sunny FM was named Station of the Year.

