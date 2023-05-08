South Shore Fishing Association to host annual Spring Shootout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fishing tournaments are coming back to Marquette.

South Shore Fishing Association (SSFA) is hosting its annual Spring Shootout this Saturday. A fee of $150 per boat will get you into both the salmon and trout divisions. To register, participants should attend the Captains’ Meeting this Friday, May 12 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Marquette. There will be cash prizes for the winners.

SSFA says this is the perfect time of year to catch salmon.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Ross Anthony, SSFA board member and tournament committee co-chair. “It’s exciting to get out there. Catch rates are generally pretty high in the spring, so go out there and get some salmon.”

The 2023 SSFA Spring Shootout will be this Saturday, May 13, from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Lake Superior.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.