South Shore Fishing Association to host annual Spring Shootout

Fishermen showing off their catches
Fishermen showing off their catches(William_Schumann | MEDC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fishing tournaments are coming back to Marquette.

South Shore Fishing Association (SSFA) is hosting its annual Spring Shootout this Saturday. A fee of $150 per boat will get you into both the salmon and trout divisions. To register, participants should attend the Captains’ Meeting this Friday, May 12 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Marquette. There will be cash prizes for the winners.

SSFA says this is the perfect time of year to catch salmon.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Ross Anthony, SSFA board member and tournament committee co-chair. “It’s exciting to get out there. Catch rates are generally pretty high in the spring, so go out there and get some salmon.”

The 2023 SSFA Spring Shootout will be this Saturday, May 13, from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Lake Superior.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing 8-year-old Nante Niemi
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
Finlandia University President Timothy Pinnow shakes the hand of a student during the final...
Finlandia University celebrates final commencement ceremony
NMU's Graduation ceremony was packed to full capacity on Saturday.
NMU professors were so excited for the 2023 Commencement they started singing
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer

Latest News

Photo of missing 8-year-old Nante Niemi
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Sunny 101.9 WKQS logo
Sunny 101.9 named Commercial Radio Station of the Year
Ruth Butler Building hosts Cabin Fever Craft Show
Ruth Butler Building hosts Cabin Fever Craft Show
Finlandia University holds service of commendation
Finlandia University holds service of commendation