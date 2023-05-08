Rain chances linger this week, but spring warmup heats on

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Tonight: Scattered clouds with few rain showers, thunderstorms over the western half of Upper Michigan, plus a.m. fog and drizzle; light and variable winds

>Lows: Upper 30s Inland / Lower 40s Nearshore

Tuesday: Mostly sunny east and partly cloudy west with few afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms; variable winds 5 to 10 mph

>Highs: 60s (Upper 50s near Lake Superior ... Lower 70s Interior West)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms; warmer

>Highs: 60s/70

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few afternoon showers; warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Friday: Partly cloudy with few rain showers mainly west; continued warm

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain spreading west to east late; breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday, Mother’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers early; mild

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.