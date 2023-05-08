Rain chances linger this week, but spring warmup heats on
Mix of sunshine and pop-up rain, thunderstorms as temperatures trend upward this week.
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/
NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT
Tonight: Scattered clouds with few rain showers, thunderstorms over the western half of Upper Michigan, plus a.m. fog and drizzle; light and variable winds
>Lows: Upper 30s Inland / Lower 40s Nearshore
Tuesday: Mostly sunny east and partly cloudy west with few afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms; variable winds 5 to 10 mph
>Highs: 60s (Upper 50s near Lake Superior ... Lower 70s Interior West)
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms; warmer
>Highs: 60s/70
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few afternoon showers; warm
>Highs: 70s/80
Friday: Partly cloudy with few rain showers mainly west; continued warm
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain spreading west to east late; breezy
>Highs: 60s/70
Sunday, Mother’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers; breezy and cooler
>Highs: 60
Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers early; mild
>Highs: 60s
