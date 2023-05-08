Morning fog then warmer stretch

Foggy conditions have developed overnight. There are some areas of locally dense fog. Visibilities could be down to less than half a mile. Drier moves in allowing the fog to mix out later in the morning. We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies today with pockets of sunshine in the east. Chances for isolated rain showers will be around this week, but the pattern will be calmer and drier. Regardless, flood advisories and warnings remain in effect as water levels continue to rise. Temperatures will gradually increase to above normal by midweek!

Today: Morning fog. Then, mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 60s inland upper 40s to 50s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland, mid to upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers

>Highs: Low 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

