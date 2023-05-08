Michigan gas price average falls for the third straight week

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, the state gas price average has once again fallen this week. Now, a total of 11 cents over the past week.

The current average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.38 per gallon. That price is 94 cents less than this time last year. This drop in price is due attributed to the ongoing low demand for gas. The national average now sits higher than that, at $3.54 per gallon.

Around the Upper Peninsula, Mackinac County has the highest average at $3.75 per gallon. Meantime, the lowest average is Baraga County at $3.17 per gallon.

