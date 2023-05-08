Memorial for Iron County Road Commission worker who died after being hit by car vandalized

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain post is investigating a malicious destruction of property complaint.

The property damaged is a roadside memorial for Larry Leonarduzzi, who was an Iron County Road Commission employee. Leondarduzzi died on January 13, 2021 when he was struck by a vehicle while manning a traffic control point in work zone.

The memorial is on the Bates-Amasa Road near Shady Lanes in Bates Township, where the work zone was.

The memorial is a large yellow cross with Leonaruzzi’s name painted on it in black.

Michigan State Police say that the vandalism took place sometime on April 27, 2023 after 5:30 P.M. and before April 28, 2023 at 10:00 A.M.

The memorial was vandalized with white spray paint.

The Michigan State Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 906-774-2122.

