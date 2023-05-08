MDOT announces UP summer road repair plans

Crews will repair areas of US-45 over the east branch of the Ontonagon River, M-64 over the Mineral River, and M-69 over the Paint River this summer.(WTVG)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced its road construction plans for this summer.

Repairs on roads and bridges will happen across the Upper Peninsula starting May 15. The end date of each project varies based on the amount of damage needing repair.

MDOT plans to invest about $2.9 million to repair three bridges in Iron and Ontonagon counties.

Work includes a deep overlay, epoxy overlay, joint replacement, deck, railing, and substructure patching, curb and gutter repairs, guardrail, and approach work on US-45 over the east branch of the Ontonagon River, M-64 over the Mineral River, and M-69 over the Paint River. This project includes a five-year performance warranty for the epoxy bridge deck overlay.

The details of the repairs in Iron and Ontonagon counties are as follows:

  • Counties: Iron, Ontonagon
  • Highways: M-69, M-64, US-45
  • Closest towns: Crystal Falls, White Pine, Mass City
  • Start date: Monday, May 15, 2023
  • Estimated end date: October 2023 (For all three bridges)

During the project, traffic will be maintained with one lane of alternating traffic utilizing temporary traffic signals. Detours will be necessary during some phases of the projects.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 35 jobs.

This work will extend the lifespan of the bridges and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists, according to MDOT.

MDOT is also investing $4.3 million in repair work on the US-41/M-26 Portage Lake Lift Bridge between the cities of Houghton and Hancock. Work includes replacement of elevators and installing false decking under a bridge span.

The details of the bridge repairs are as follows:

  • County: Houghton
  • Highway: US-41/M-26
  • Closest cities: Houghton, Hancock
  • Start date: Monday, May 15, 2023
  • Estimated end date: October 2024

During the false decking project, work will require a full closure and detour of the eastbound M-26 bypass from Hancock to Dollar Bay under the bridge. From May 15-18 and again May 22-25, eastbound M-26 traffic will follow a posted detour route through downtown Houghton. Motorists are advised to seek other routes. During other phases of the project, scheduled to begin in fall 2023, traffic on the bridge will be maintained using periodic lane closures.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 52 jobs, according to MDOT.

This repair project will help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

