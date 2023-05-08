Jake Witt signs first NFL contract with the Colts

Witt was drafted by the Colts in the 7th round as pick number 226.
Jake Witt NMU
Jake Witt NMU(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jake Witt has signed his first professional NFL contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Witt, the 7th round Colts draftee signed a 4-year contract worth just under four million dollars, ($3,936,340) including a $96,340 signing bonus.

Witt will get $96,340 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $984,085.

In 2023, Witt will earn a base salary of $750,000 and a signing bonus of $96,340.

It is safe to say the former U.P. standout is now a NFL player, although it still may be sinking in.

