Ishpeming man sentenced for 2022 methamphetamine sale

Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man was sentenced in a 2022 case involving methamphetamine trafficking on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Tavis Dean Hetrick, 30, was sentenced to 54 months to 20 years in prison for Delivery of Methamphetamine.

On Feb. 2, 2022, a confidential informate (CI) of the Upper Penninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) reported to Detective Michael Groleau that Hetrick sold them 14.3 grams of methanphetamine for $350 at the Island View Casino and Resort in Harris Township.

After the transaction, the CI gave the suspected methamphetamine to Groleau, who then conducted a TruNarc test. The test results were positive for methamphetamine, which is a Schedule II controlled substance.

Hetrick was convicted by plea on March 21, 2023.

