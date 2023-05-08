Finlandia University holds service of commendation

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Alumni and faculty said their final goodbye’s to Finlandia University Sunday evening.

The university held a commendation ceremony to honor its legacy. The service had live music performed by the Copper Country Choral and stories from former staff.

Finlandia’s board of trustees voted to terminate the university in March due to funding issues

One professor who taught fashion design at the school from 1991 to 2020 says she is sad to see the university close its doors.

“I am really grateful to Finlandia, I also met my husband here, so I have deep gratitude for a really rich life that I experienced through Finlandia,” Former Professor Phyllis Fredendall said.

Fredendall says she is hopeful that Finlandia Foundation National will step in and preserve portions of the university so that others can enjoy the Finnish culture in Hancock.

