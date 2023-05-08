Escanaba man sentenced in 2022 home invasion case

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man involved in a 2022 home invasion was sentenced on Thursday.

Carl James Ruleau was sentenced to 54 months to 15 years in prison for Home Invasion. Ruleau was also sentenced to 32 months to 4 years for a separate conviction for Assaulting a Police Officer Causing Injury.

On June 16, 2022, a 40-year-old woman reported that Ruleau had assaulted her at her home located on Railroad Street in Stephenson. Ruleau broke through the front door, knocked the woman down and threatened her with a carpenter’s knife. The woman’s teenage daughter called 911.

When responding officer Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Luke Wert arrived, Ruleau hit him in the jaw and broke the deputy’s radio cord. Wert was later treated for a torn rotator cuff, which he sustained during Ruleau’s assault.

Ruleau was convicted by plea on Jan. 27, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.