DNR grant assists in Republic Twp. dam replacement

By Michael Sobeck
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Republic River Basin Authority can now move forward with plans to remove the Republic Dam and replace it, thanks to a $250,000 Department of Natural Resources (DNR) grant.

DNR Officer Darren Kramer explained the proposal process.

“We receive the pre-proposals; we do have a grant review committee that then goes through those pre-proposals and then the ones they deem fit the stipulations of the grant program they will ask those and say, ‘hey would you like to apply and submit a full proposal?’” Kramer said. “We usually get around 20 to 25 full proposal every year that need to be considered.”

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued a 5-year permit for the operation of the dam. That time has run out.

Republic Township Supervisor James Brennan said the township is excited to have received a grant amidst heavy competition and hopes to move forward soon.

“We are looking at EGLE to give us our permit to move ahead with construction,” Brennan said. “That’s in the final stages with them. Once they get ready to put it out with public notice 20 days later, we hope to have the permit. "

The township needs the permit to begin construction. The Republic River Basin Authority has plans for a new rock crib spill way. It will include a fish ladder to allow species to return to spawn.

“The dam removal and the getting to a fish pass and spill way is very important to our area,” Brennan said. “The people in the area support because without our basin in the summertime we have basins, they are low, we don’t even have a beach. So, it is very important to our recreation and our economic base in town.”

Brennan also said he hopes this project improves the basin and the river.

