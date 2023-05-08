Dancing With Our Stars’ Team Herman to host princess ball fundraiser

Fundraise for the UP Hospice Foundation at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Ball on Friday, May 12
Eliisa Herman and Tia Trudgeon dress as Disney Princesses on the TV6 Morning News.
Eliisa Herman and Tia Trudgeon dress as Disney Princesses on the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fundraising efforts continue for Dancing With Our Stars teams.

Team Herman, AKA Alex and Eliisa, have already hosted 10+ events to benefit the U.P. Hospice Foundation.

Eliisa Herman tells Tia Trudgeon that, with the community’s help, her team has already raised $7,000.

Eliisa Herman talks about her team's fundraising efforts for Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style.

Herman hopes to raise $10,000 for the UP Hospice Foundation in total.

You can help with these efforts on Friday, May 12 by attending the Bibbidi Bobbidi Ball.

That’s happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Negaunee Township Hall, 42 M-35.

You can get your tickets at bibbidibobbidiup.com.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Ball is a fundraiser for Dancing With Our Stars, hosted by Team Herman on Friday, May 12.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Search effort ongoing in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
Finlandia University President Timothy Pinnow shakes the hand of a student during the final...
Finlandia University celebrates final commencement ceremony
NMU's Graduation ceremony was packed to full capacity on Saturday.
NMU professors were so excited for the 2023 Commencement they started singing
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer

Latest News

Tia Trudgeon and Eliisa Herman dress as Frozen characters to promote the Bibbidi Bobbidi Ball.
Dancing With Our Stars - Team Herman's Bibbidi Bobbidi Ball
Eliisa Herman on the TV6 Morning News.
Dancing With Our Stars - Team Herman fundraising efforts
Michigan gas price average falls for the third straight week
Teacher Appreciation Week
This week is Teacher Appreciation Week