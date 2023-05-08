Dancing With Our Stars’ Team Herman to host princess ball fundraiser

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fundraising efforts continue for Dancing With Our Stars teams.

Team Herman, AKA Alex and Eliisa, have already hosted 10+ events to benefit the U.P. Hospice Foundation.

Eliisa Herman tells Tia Trudgeon that, with the community’s help, her team has already raised $7,000.

Eliisa Herman talks about her team's fundraising efforts for Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style.

Herman hopes to raise $10,000 for the UP Hospice Foundation in total.

You can help with these efforts on Friday, May 12 by attending the Bibbidi Bobbidi Ball.

That’s happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Negaunee Township Hall, 42 M-35.

You can get your tickets at bibbidibobbidiup.com.

