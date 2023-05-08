Communities prepare for flooding in Republic Twp.

Republic Township supervisor James Brennan said water may start to rise in 3-to-4 days.
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As the snowmelt continues, those who live in areas like River Road and South Republic may be already experiencing some flooding.

Supervisor for Republic Township James Brennan said waters may rise in the next three-to-four days.

To prepare for this flooding, the Red Cross will hand out supplies on May 11 and May 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I got notices I’m putting out to the people to be aware of the flooding, we’ve already put out notices for Red Cross,” Brennan said. “The county, this morning, went down River Road to check it out, that’s all we can do for now.”

The Red Cross will be set up across the street from the Republic Township Hall.

