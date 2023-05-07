Search effort ongoing in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

GOGEBIC & ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - A coordinated search effort is underway Sunday to find a missing eight-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

The Michigan State Police has confirmed the following details:

There are dozens of agencies from across the U.P. and Wisconsin participating in the coordinated search. To limit the chaos, volunteers from the public should not go out at this time. K-9s, aviation teams, the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple resources from several counties are part of the effort.

Food and water are already being provided to searchers.

A group of family members was camping in the state park. Half of the family was fishing, and half was collecting firewood. The eight-year-old boy asked to return to the nearby camp site. He left to walk back at 1:00 p.m. ET Saturday. That’s when he was last seen. The family searched on their own and then reported the situation to law enforcement around 6:00 p.m. ET Saturday.

There is no cell phone service in the area. The Michigan State Police Mobile Command Center is working to improve the communications challenges.

This story will be updated when further information is available.

According to the Michigan DNR, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has 60,000 acres of old-growth forest, roaring waterfalls, Lake Superior shoreline, rivers, trails and ridges, the park’s incomparable vistas make Michigan’s largest state park a popular destination for camping, hiking, snowmobiling, fishing and more.

