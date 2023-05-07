Ruth Butler Building hosts Cabin Fever Craft Show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Vendors filled the Ruth Butler Building for the Cabin Fever Craft Show over the weekend.

Over 40 vendors attended the craft show, selling products ranging from clothing to 3D printing. This event gave small U.P. businesses an opportunity to display their products.

“Events like this will stem to bigger events and more shows,” said Jon Bingham, owner of Bingham & Son 3D Printing. “I already have about four more applications for more crafts shows to do it again.”

To learn more about Bingham & Son 3D Printing, contact Jon Bingham at 906-450-5225.

Winter Craig, Owner of Apricity Emporium, which sells toys and items for small children, said shows like this are especially helpful.

“I’m actually newer to the U.P., my husband grew up here, but I am just trying to get out into the community, let my business be known,” Craig said. “I know it’s not something that is so much available to the community here, to have more of these specialty kid items.”

The craft show took place Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the craft show were $2 per person.

“Yesterday, we had over 500 people that came through the door,” said Event Organizer and Owner of Bark River Glitter Meghan Erickson. “We’ve been tracking and counting the tickets to see, as it’s our first year, and we’re hoping for more today.”

Erickson said she wants this craft show to be another opportunity for businesses and individuals to show off their handiwork.

“There’s so many crafters that have so many talents that I think people need to see,” Erickson said. “Personally, I’d rather give a homemade gift, over a store-bought gift I think they’re more appreciated and it helps support another small business within the community.”

Erickson also said that she would like to grow the Cabin Fever Craft Show next year.

