R Place hosts fundraiser for Hermansville fireworks

SPALDING, Mich. (WLUC) - A restaurant in Spalding is looking to support a local 4th of July celebration.

R Place held a fundraiser for the Hermansville fireworks display on Sunday. Attendees were able to participate in 50/50 raffles and enjoy a pulled pork lunch.

R Place Vice President Troy Veraghen said this event is essential for the 4th of July celebration.

“This is it, this is the fundraiser,” Veraghen said. “I think they’re looking at $28,000 in fireworks and insurance, to cover the fees, that’s what we’re looking to cover today, and it’s vital. Whatever we raise is the fireworks we’re going to have for the 4th of July.”

All of the proceeds from Sunday’s fundraiser will go towards the Hermansville Fire Department, which puts on the 4th of July celebration.

