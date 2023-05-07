One more misty day with sunny and warm week ahead

Rain chances this week with drier conditions for most of the week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
As this weekend comes to a close, misty conditions will affect those near the lake with calm skies Sunday evening. Throughout this upcoming week temperatures will gradually increase with sunnier skies. Some areas can anticipate temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with those days being the warmest of the week. Our next chances for rain are set for next weekend starting late Friday night into Saturday.

Monday: Isolated rain in the morning; decreasing clouds throughout the day

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning; sunny skies by the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly clear skies; warming air from the south

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; isolated Low 70s possible

Thursday: Warm air lingers with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of rain in the evening

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain chances

>Highs: 50s

