NMU’S Wildcat Battalion introduces nine new lieutenant graduates

The nine new Army graduate lieutenants.
The nine new Army graduate lieutenants.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, NMU’S Wildcat Battalion of Army ROTC inducted nine new second lieutenants at their commissioning ceremony after graduation.

Six will be joining the Army, one the Army Reserve and two the National Guard and during the ceremony, each lieutenant was pinned by their parents. Graduates also received their first salute from their instructor or parent.

Department Head & Professor of Military Science MAJ Scott Little said this is something they do every year and even though he’s excited to see these students start their life, he will truly miss each and every one of them.

“They’re starting their career is about service so they will be going out to represent not only the army but represent Northern Michigan University and the Upper Peninsula around the world, our cadets will be assigned to stations all over the world,” said Little.

NMU Battalion professors said words cannot describe how proud they are of their students. Staff also said even though their students are leaving the school, their relationship with students will remain for all of eternity.

