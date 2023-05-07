NMU professors were so excited for the 2023 Commencement they started singing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The song “Don’t Stop Believing” was the song faculty started singing during Northern Michigan University’s (NMU) 2023 commencement speeches.

NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall said there were 880 students graduating this year in the Superior Dome.

“Graduation is just one of those exciting days, students have been here for, four years maybe more maybe less and it’s fun for us to see what they do next,” said Hall.

Hall said NMU always prides itself on not just being a community-focused school, but also a family.

“Walking around we see people we recognize; we are a friendly place and theirs so many reasons to come to Northern, but this is behind me,” said Hall. “Graduating at any school is a big deal, and we really celebrate it well.”

Graduate Josie Hodges got her degree in Public Relations and minored in Marketing, and she said her NMU experience has been incredible since freshman year.

“I really loved the community aspect of northern and my forever friends and I’m pursuing a degree that I know I’ll be able to get a job in kind of as soon as I walk across the stage,” said Hodges.

Hodges will now be moving to Minnesota to start a new chapter of her life. Hall concludes by saying that he’s sad students are leaving, however, he and other NMU Staff couldn’t be prouder.

“We are excited this is a great way to celebrate the end of their career here, but it’s not the end to their relationship with Northern,” said Hall.

All NMU teachers said their last assignment for these graduates is to go out and change the world and continue to do great things.

