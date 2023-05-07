Marquette County Conservation District wraps up annual tree sale

Trees being sold by MCCD
Trees being sold by MCCD(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette County Conservation District (MCCD) is helping their local ecosystem by selling trees.

Saturday was the end of the Conservation District’s annual tree sale. The sale is the primary fundraiser for the organization. All trees sold were native to the environment and suited to the U.P.’s climate.

MCCD District Manager Maddie O’Donnell said planting these trees can help the local ecosystem.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to focus on getting native species into the ground in Marquette County,” said O’Donnell. “Giving people an avenue to buy plants that are beneficial to their ecosystem.”

This year, they sold around 16,000 trees and raised about $10,000. The MCCD is also accepting orders for their wildflower sale which will be in June.

Click here for more information about the MCCD or to order flowers.

