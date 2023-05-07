Finlandia University celebrates final commencement ceremony

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University celebrated its final commencement ceremony Sunday, marking an end to the schools 126-year legacy.

This was the final commencement before the university closes. Finlandia’s board of trustees voted to terminate the university in March due to funding issues. Finlandia President Timothy Pinnow says while this is the last time graduates walked the stage, he is feeling proud.

“It was a real privilege to be the president here during this time and at this place,” Pinnow said. “I have met incredible human beings connected to this place and this whole area can be proud of this university.”

Graduate Sarah Moir says she is happy to have attended Finlandia.

“I am very proud to have been a lion. It is cool to be the last piece of history with this school, but I wish it could live on and it something that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Moir said.

Graduate Ella Lindgren says she has been looking forward to this day for a long time.

“Coming up here as a kid I have always loved it, so being able to be a part of Finlandia and graduate here as the final class just means a lot to me,” Lindgren said.

Student Commencement Speaker Kaitlyn Lundeen says the university taught her several lessons.

“I think a lot of the lessons I learned were about perseverance and going with the flow, that is the biggest thing,” Lundeen said. “I think everyone should know how hard working Finlandia is, we have worked through a lot of hard stuff to be where we are today.”

Pinnow says Finlandia’s legacy holds a special meaning to him.

“For me its legacy is really about the values that this place held, that it taught so many people for 126 years now being out in the world and being action rather than a place,” Pinnow said. “We continue on as our actions in the world.”

While the university is now closed, Pinnow says every student who walked the stage envisioned what it means to have SISU and carry the Finlandia spirit.

