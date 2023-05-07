Big Bay holds 2nd annual Dash for Trash

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was the second annual Dash for Trash in Big Bay. Community members collected trash from houses and the side of the road.

The Dash was organized by the Big Bay Stewardship Council.

The Project Coordinator Kelsey Wermager said it’s a great way to help the community while enjoying the outdoors.

“We have beautiful hiking trails here in Powell Township. And just walking around the neighborhood is beautiful,” said Wermager. “So, it’s just a good excuse to get outside, enjoy spring.”

There was a potluck following the dash. Those who collected the most trash also received awards.

The Big Bay Stewardship Council will be having its next event in the fall.

