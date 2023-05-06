Runners race the 2nd annual Dead Carp 20k run and 5k run/walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second ever Dead Carp 20k Run and 5k Run/Walk encouraged runners all around the U.P. to view the Marquette waterways.

The course went by both the Dead and Carp Rivers providing a full scenic experience of the lakeshore.

Following the race, all were welcome to join in an after party at Drifa Brewing Company. All runners were awarded $1 off drinks, and there were special items for overall male and overall female winners in both the 5k and 20k races, along with prizes for winners in every age group.

Queen City Running Company general manager and event coordinator, Paige Dubois, said this race was inspired by one of their long-time customers.

“He was running one day, and he said, ‘you know from the mouth of the Carp River to the mouth of the Dead River is about a 20k’, and that’s a really unique distance in the racing world, you don’t hear a lot of 20ks. We thought that would be a good race to start the season, it’s not a marathon and it’s not a half, so it kind of just puts something unique out there.”

Proceeds from the race went to benefit Camp UPeninsulin summer camp.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.