Partridge Creek Farm hosts seed starting workshop

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farm started hosting community workshops this winter.

This Saturday the business hosted a seed-starting workshop led by Ray Bush. This class showed how to get your garden ready for the outdoor growing season. Participants received basic information on soil health, the best soil to use and the best environments to plant in.

Emily Bateman, Partridge Creek Farm education and event coordinator, said it is important to start your seeds properly, especially in the U.P.

“Some seeds can be directly seeded outside, but there are some that need the extra help because we have a really short growing season in the U.P. Our last frost can be the beginning of June, which is pretty late,” said Bateman.

Workshops are every other Saturday; more information can be found on the Partridge Creek Farm website.

