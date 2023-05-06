Moderate thundershowers Sunday night with drier week to follow

Warming air with temps in the 70s for Iron River this week
Warming air with temps in the 70s for Iron River this week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cloudy conditions with some light rain is expected for most of Saturday but a moderate system is set for tonight in the western counties. Throughout the night we can anticipate some rumbles of thunder with the rain ending around late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. After this next round of rain, drier conditions are in the forecast with warmer temperatures near the 70s.

Alerts (uppermichiganssource.com)

NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Sunday: Thundershowers in the morning; wraps up in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Isolated rain in the west in the morning; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; decreasing clouds throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly clear skies; warmer air approaches from the south

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; isolated Low 70s possible

Thursday: Isolated showers possible; partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; Low 70s possible

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 60s

