Kingsford High School hosts Emergency Preparedness Fair

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Emergency responders want members of the public to be prepared for emergencies.

Police, firefighters, the DNR and several other organizations participated in the Emergency Preparedness Fair.

Event organizer Kelly Watt said attendees can learn a variety of different skills from how to preserve food, to self-defense.

“We’ve always been taught that we need to prepare for emergencies,” Watt said. “In the old Boy Scouts, they were taught to be prepared, but we just felt like there was a big need for everybody to come together, the community, the members, just to teach each other because there are emergencies.”

Watt said there’s never a bad time to learn how to be self-reliant.

“The time to be prepared is not when we’re having an emergency right?” Watt said. “The time to need food is not when we can’t get to the grocery store, or maybe there was something with the trucks and we couldn’t get any food up here.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints sponsored the Emergency Preparedness Fair. This is the second year the church sponsored the event.

Missionary Aiden Humphrey said that it’s not important just to be able to help yourself, but your neighbors as well.

“If we don’t have that community, helping each other, when disaster strikes, it’s going to be every man for himself,” Humphrey said. “If we can grow together in a strong community, when disaster strikes, and help one another, then we have less to worry about.”

Both Humphrey and Watt said they would like to see this event grow next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.