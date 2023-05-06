Kingsford High School hosts Emergency Preparedness Fair

Emergency responders parked vehicles outside Kingsford High School and gave tours to attendees.
Emergency responders parked vehicles outside Kingsford High School and gave tours to attendees.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Emergency responders want members of the public to be prepared for emergencies.

Police, firefighters, the DNR and several other organizations participated in the Emergency Preparedness Fair.

Event organizer Kelly Watt said attendees can learn a variety of different skills from how to preserve food, to self-defense.

“We’ve always been taught that we need to prepare for emergencies,” Watt said. “In the old Boy Scouts, they were taught to be prepared, but we just felt like there was a big need for everybody to come together, the community, the members, just to teach each other because there are emergencies.”

Watt said there’s never a bad time to learn how to be self-reliant.

“The time to be prepared is not when we’re having an emergency right?” Watt said. “The time to need food is not when we can’t get to the grocery store, or maybe there was something with the trucks and we couldn’t get any food up here.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints sponsored the Emergency Preparedness Fair. This is the second year the church sponsored the event.

Missionary Aiden Humphrey said that it’s not important just to be able to help yourself, but your neighbors as well.

“If we don’t have that community, helping each other, when disaster strikes, it’s going to be every man for himself,” Humphrey said. “If we can grow together in a strong community, when disaster strikes, and help one another, then we have less to worry about.”

Both Humphrey and Watt said they would like to see this event grow next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
The family of Carson Needham.
NMU’S Board of Trustees awarded Carson Needham’s parents his degree
Gwinn eight Grader Rylee Jones giving a double thumbs up after a giving a Heimlich demonstration.
Gwinn Middle School students uses Heimlich Maneuver to save another student life

Latest News

On Lemonade Day, students are able to learn about running a business through their lemonade...
Dickinson County celebrates Lemonade Day
This class showed how to get your garden ready for the outdoor growing season.
Partridge Creek Farm hosts seed starting workshop
The course went by both the Dead and Carp Rivers providing a full scenic experience of the...
Runners race the 2nd annual Dead Carp 20k run and 5k run/walk
Veterans pose in DC
A life changing experience: UP Honor Flight XXI