Dickinson County celebrates Lemonade Day

On Lemonade Day, students are able to learn about running a business through their lemonade stand.
On Lemonade Day, students are able to learn about running a business through their lemonade stand.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce is teaching students about entrepreneurship.

Saturday, 30 lemonade stands were on street corners across Iron Mountain to celebrate Lemonade Day. All of these lemonade stands were run by 4th and 5th-grade Iron Mountain students. They’re learning how to create budgets, set goals, serve customers, repay investors and give back to the community.

Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Larson said students have responded positively to the event.

“The kids have been phenomenal,” Larson said. “The stands I have visited so far, the kids are out on the streets, waving signs, trying to wave cars in, their marketing skills are spot on. They’re excited, they’re anxious, they’re just ready to make some money and learn the skills of owning their very first business.”

The chamber would like to bring this back again next year and potentially expand it to more schools in Dickinson County.

