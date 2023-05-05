Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death for a student found dead at the University of Nevada, Reno. (Source: KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia, Kevin Sheridan and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Authorities in Nevada say they are investigating the death of a college student this week.

KOLO reports that campus workers at the University of Nevada, Reno found the body of a female student Thursday morning in the quad area near the engineering building.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Center identified the body as 21-year-old Quincy Russell. Family members said she went by the name Sky.

School officials said they are saddened to hear about the woman’s death, confirming the 21-year-old was a student at the university.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our students was found deceased on campus,” UNR President Brian Sandoval shared in a letter to staff and students. “The death of a student affects our entire university. We mourn this tragic loss.”

University police set up a perimeter around the area where the body was found. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the student was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no building closures or classes directly impacted.

The 21-year-old’s cause of death is currently pending an autopsy, according to Washoe County officials.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
The roof collapsed on the south side of the building.
Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause
Left to Right: Chase Sizemore, 31, John Wodie, 53, Danielle Brannigan, 35, Thomas Grimm, 56
4 arrested on meth-related charges in Gogebic County

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate
FILE - In this May 5, 2015, file photo, dancers from Jalisco, Mexico, perform during Cinco de...
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4,...
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol the Rio Grande in boats in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 4,...
Mayorkas: Border is ‘very challenging’ as asylum limits end