Upper Michigan Today celebrates Cinco de Mayo.

Certified Executive Chef Nathan Mileski shows you how to level up your taco night
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Cinco de Mayo! Upper Michigan Today celebrates with the help of Certified Executive Chef and COO of Focus Restaurant Concepts Nathan Mileski.

Chef Mileski shows you how to take your taco night from basic to banging, beginning with a Mexican-style fruit style.

Up next: carnitas tacos and smokey mushroom tacos.

And finally, level up your taco game with an Indian-style taco or cherry-chicken flavor.

