Unsettled pattern develops with rounds of rain

A few showers will be around today across the east and south. Then, widespread rain comes tonight through tomorrow morning. There will be a break tomorrow afternoon before another round of showers and thundershowers moves in during the evening. As of now Sunday is looking a bit drier. Unsettled conditions persist into next week with more rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rain totals through Tuesday will be around 1.0-1.50″ in some places. Water levels along streams and rivers will continue to rise so watch out for flooded areas.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain showers east and south

>Highs: Around 60° along the Wisconsin state line, mid to upper 50s inland, upper 40s east

Saturday: Morning rain and evening showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Morning showers. Then, partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Widespread rain and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Morning rain showers and warm

>Highs: Low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid out upper 60s

Thursday: Morning showers and cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

